(BIVN) – A magnitude-3.8 earthquake located southwest of Volcano shook the island of Hawaiʻi on Saturday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 4:27 p.m. HST, about 10 miles southwest of Volcano, in the Kaʻū Desert within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The earthquake was measured at a depth of 27.5 km (17 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude-4.0, said the event did not generate a tsunami, although some areas may have experienced shaking.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.