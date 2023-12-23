(BIVN) – A federal jury in October found a 31-year-old man from Mexico, who was staying at a Hilo vacation rental, guilty of conspiracy and attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Luis Miguel Castro Alavez is scheduled for sentencing on February 7, 2024.

This news release was shared by the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen on Friday:

The case, which was adopted for prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was initiated after Hawai‘i Police Department personnel were contacted by a Hilo vacation rental landlord. According to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office, “during at least June 15, 2023 to June 28, 2023, Castro Alavez conspired with persons in Hawai‘i, California, and Mexico to distribute methamphetamine in Hawai‘i. Castro Alavez flew from California to Hilo, stayed in a vacation rental, and waited for a shipment of methamphetamine to arrive in the mail from his co-conspirators in California. On June 28, 2023, the landlord of the vacation rental, upon partially opening the parcel after its arrival, discovered suspected drugs and contacted Hawai‘i Police, who arrested Castro Alavez later that day. Prior to the arrival of the parcel, Castro Alavez wired payments from Hilo to his co-conspirators in Mexico and mailed cash packed into chocolate boxes to his co-conspirators in California.” “Our Office will continue to promote and encourage coordination between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold drug dealers accountable and prioritize the prosecution of those who are responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine in our community. These investigations and prosecution were the result of a combined effort by members of the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I VICE Section, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Hawai‘i County Prosecutors, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael F. Albanese and Gregg Paris Yates. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

The U.S. District Attorney’s office says both counts “carry a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of life in prison. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”