(BIVN) – Six individuals wanted for a total of seven outstanding warrants were arrested during a recent law enforcement sweep in Hāmākua.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says the intra-department warrant sweep, held on December 20, was conducted by officers from HPD’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section, Area I Crime Reduction Unit, Criminal Investigation Section, and Vice Section.

Those arrested include:

Elmer Laeda, failure to appear

Israel Rios, conditions of release

Kealoha David, failure to appear

Royson Asia, contempt of court

Sarah Nutt, conditions of release

Shecky Cabulizan, contempt of court, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and driving without a valid license.

Police ask that anyone with any information relative to the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.