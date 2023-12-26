(BIVN) – Fireworks permits for the upcoming New Year’s celebration are now available for purchase at multiple vendor locations across the island of Hawaiʻi beginning today, Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says these sites are:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona, Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

KTA Waimea, 65-1158 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela

Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown

Kimura General Store 27-289 Mill Rd. Papaikou, Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent, 74-5511 Luhia St. Kailua Kona

Phantom Fireworks Tent, 325 E. Makaʻala St. Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent, 111 E. Puainako St. Hilo

TNT Tent, 381 E. Makaʻala St. Hilo

TNT Tent, 75-1015 Henry St. Kailua-Kona

TNT Tent, 45-3327 Kou St. Honokaʻa

TNT Tent, 16-711 Milo St. Keaʻau

No permits will be sold in the Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court this year.

Fireworks permits will also be available for purchase at:

The Fire Administration Office is located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, and 29. Call 808-932-2911 to set up an appointment.

Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, second floor, by appointment only on December 26, 27, 28, and 29. Call 808-323-4760 to set up an appointment.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

Each permit costs $25.00 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 or older and are nontransferable and non-refundable. Fireworks sales will begin on December 26 and end at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers. Setting off fireworks for New Year celebrations is allowed between 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use during the firing.

“The Hawaiʻi Fire Department humbly asks everyone to please kōkua in helping the Department prevent fires and avoid the unnecessary injuries caused by fireworks each year,” the County stated, reminding the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle;

3. Set off any fireworks:

At any time not within the specified periods;

Within 1,000 feet of any Hospital, Convalescent home, Care home for the elderly, Zoo, Animal Hospital or Shelter, or Church when services are held.

On any school property without authorization from the said school official;

On any Public way such as a highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park.

4. Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult;

5. Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawaiʻi Lanterns, or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, skyrockets, Roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.

Residents can help by:

Using extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should always be under an adult’s close supervision. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the Holidays. Please help us to help you start the New Year off safely.

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Light fireworks one at a time. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Never place any part of your body directly over or under a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Never hold a lighted firework in your hand or aim it at another person.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

Please be mindful of lighting fireworks during moderate to high winds that could contribute to spreading a brush fire rapidly.

Be sure Fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

Have a fire extinguisher and/ or a water hose for use during an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas where fireworks are being conducted, especially around the entire house. Wetting down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off Fireworks is also a great idea. Doing it before will also let you know the capability of your water source.

Wear protective eyewear to prevent eye injuries.

If injured, get medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For more information on purchasing Fireworks permits, the use of Fireworks, or the Fireworks Amnesty program, please call the Fire Prevention Branch at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).