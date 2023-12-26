(BIVN) – The man who was shot in the driveway of his Hawaiian Acres home last week has died in the hospital, police say, making the December 23rd incident a case of second-degree murder.

The 39-year-old victim has been identified by police as Dingie Anthony Dean Martin, of Mountain View. Martin was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center on Sunday morning, December 24.

Police say:

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 16-1600 block of Koloa Maoli Road (Road 9), in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision, after receiving a report of a man who had been shot. Responding officers located the victim on the ground in his driveway being tended to by several acquaintances. Martin was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he remained until he succumbed to his injuries at 10:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, and have not yet identified a suspect or motive in this case; however, they continue to conduct interviews and follow-up on leads.

Police ask for anyone with information on this incident, or who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area, to contact Detective David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385 or email him at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police added that tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe,” police say. “Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”