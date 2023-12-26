(BIVN) – Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a Waikoloa resort-area restaurant on Friday, December 22nd.

From the Police Department:

At approximately 10:55 p.m., on Friday, South Kohala patrol officers responded to a restaurant in the 69-0000 block of Ku‘uali‘i Place in Waikoloa, after a 44-year-old male employee reported that while he was sitting in his office he heard the door open and a male voice demand the money from the safe. The employee reported being struck in the face with an open hand slap three times during the course of the robbery, with the suspect exiting the establishment with cash from the safe.

Shortly thereafter, a witness reported seeing a pickup truck (unknown make/model) leaving the area traveling north.

The suspect is described as a local male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a disposable light blue face mask.