(BIVN) – With the New Year holiday around the corner, officials are reminding residents to take care of their pets before the sound of fireworks fill the air.

The County of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday issued this news release, urging precautions for pets ahead of the traditional celebrations:

As we approach the New Year, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, along with the Animal Control and Protection Agency, is reminding residents to take extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their four-legged family members.

New Year’s celebrations are a time of joy and festivity, but they can also be stressful for pets, particularly dogs. The Animal Control and Protection Agency has observed a surge in calls for lost dogs during this period, many of which can be prevented with a few simple measures.

Fireworks, a hallmark of New Year’s celebrations, can be frightening for dogs, leading them to escape from yards and properties in search of safety. To mitigate this risk, Mayor Roth encourages pet owners to secure their dogs indoors or in a properly fenced outdoor area during the holiday season.

“Pets are family for many residents, and our goal this holiday season is to ensure their safety,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “With a rise in lost dog reports during New Year celebrations, we’re asking our pet owners to help minimize their stress and worry during the festivities by taking a couple of simple steps that can ensure the safety of themselves and their four-legged friends.”

In addition to securing pets, Mayor Roth recommends having dogs microchipped as a reliable and permanent form of identification. Collars can break or be removed, but a microchip ensures that vital information is always accessible, significantly increasing the chances of a lost pet being reunited with its owner.

“After getting your pet microchipped, take the extra step to register their information with one of the many online registration organizations. This proactive measure will expedite the process of reuniting you with your furry friend if they are found,” said Matt Runnells, Animal Control and Protection Agency Administrator.

The Animal Control and Protection Agency wishes all Hawaiʻi County residents a safe and joyous holiday season. As we celebrate the New Year, let’s not forget our pets, who may find the loud sounds of the season unsettling.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Animal Control and Protection Agency at 808-327-3558.