(BIVN) – Six new HIBIKE bikeshare stations have been added to both Hilo and Kona, under a $900,000 expansion of the program.

The non-profit People for Active Transportation Hawaii, or PATH, says the funds were awarded from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation and administered by the County Department of Public Works.

PATH says the total number of stations on the Island of Hawaiʻi is now up to 23. There are 13 stations in Kona and 10 in Hilo. 75 bicycles have been to the HIBIKE system.

In a news release, PATH also said the HIBIKE partnership with the Mass Transit Agency will continue. From PATH: