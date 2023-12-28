(BIVN) – Looking ahead to the year 2024, the State of Hawaiʻi is already planting seeds for a successful Arbor Day with a request for proposals for grants under the Kaulunani program.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Arbor Day is one day formally designated across the United States to honor, plant and enjoy trees. Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry, a program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), is now seeking grant proposals from community organizations that would like to share the benefits of trees with their communities for Arbor Day 2024.

In 2024, Arbor Day Hawaiʻi will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2. Community groups, municipal and state agencies from all islands are encouraged to submit a proposal to host an Arbor Day event. Kaulunani welcomes projects ranging from tree adoptions to tree celebrations and demonstrations on the value of trees and their care.

“Trees provide an abundance of benefits to celebrate. From clean air and water to cooling shade and iconic natural beauty, trees help create healthy communities and a healthy planet,” said Heather McMillen, Ph.D., urban and community forester with DOFAW.

In prior years communities throughout the Hawaiian Islands have honored Arbor Day with tree planting events, tree care workshops, planting demonstrations, landscaping and gardening demonstrations, exhibits featuring woodworking as well as tree-themed arts and crafts, online workshops, digital resources, and flagship tree adoption events.

The Kaulunani Advisory Council recognizes that its mission is best fulfilled through engaging people of diverse backgrounds, beliefs, experiences and cultures with a focus on our priority populations – Native Hawaiians and low-income individuals. To that end, Kaulunani identifies and lifts up equity, diversity, and justice as foundational to the program. Partnerships that promote these values are encouraged.