(BIVN) – A Hilo man has ben sentenced to twenty-year prison term for the domestic abuse stabbing of his ex-girlfriend over two years ago.

27 year-old Cyrus Jabilona in October entered “Guilty” pleas to charges of Attempted Manslaughter and Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member, for the incident that took place Kimo Place in Hilo back on June 10, 2021.

Prosecutors say Jabilona stabbed his then-25 year old ex-girlfriend multiple times, “causing lacerations of the liver and kidney, hemothorax, internal contusions, and a fractured rib before stabbing himself several times in his chest and arm.”

Prosecutors say the incident took place in front of the couple’s young children.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

Jabilona was sentenced to serve a twenty-year prison term for the Manslaughter offense and a five-year prison term for the Felony Abuse offense. After the Court rendered its decision, Jabilona, who was out of custody throughout the majority of these proceedings having previously posted $525,000.00 bail, was immediately taken into custody to serve his prison term. Attempted Manslaughter is a class A felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Felony Abuse is a class C felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term. The case was initiated by South Hilo Patrol and the felony investigation was handled by Detective Richard Itliong of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala and Kirsten Selvig. “Today’s sentencing holds the Defendant responsible for the pain and suffering that he inflicted upon Cheylee and their children and demonstrates our Office’s commitment to seek justice for victims and their families.” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our police, prosecutors, victim advocates, and support staff who all do their part to protect our community.”

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says it “remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment,” and adds that anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.