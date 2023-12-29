(BIVN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Hilo hit and run on Thursday, and police are searching for the driver who was involved in the incident.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says a 75-year-old man was struck by “an unknown pickup truck or Sports Utility Vehicle” while he was crossing the street on Kilauea Avenue near the intersection with Mohouli Street.

The vehicle continued traveling north on Kilauea Avenue after the collision. The injured pedestrian was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment and was later transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment, police say.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: