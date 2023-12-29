(BIVN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Hilo hit and run on Thursday, and police are searching for the driver who was involved in the incident.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department says a 75-year-old man was struck by “an unknown pickup truck or Sports Utility Vehicle” while he was crossing the street on Kilauea Avenue near the intersection with Mohouli Street.
The vehicle continued traveling north on Kilauea Avenue after the collision. The injured pedestrian was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment and was later transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment, police say.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and failed to render aid to the pedestrian. Failure to render aid when a person is seriously injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Failure to render aid is covered under section 291C-14 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes. The South Hilo Patrol Division has initiated a Negligent Injury investigation and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police are searching for the driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Kilauea Avenue that left a 75-year-old man with serious injuries.