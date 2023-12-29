(BIVN) – The summit area of Kīlauea volcano is still showing signs of unrest (a swarm of quakes was recorded just south of the caldera on Friday afternoon), however the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ) has settled down a bit, compared to October observations.

In response to the reduced seismicity in the SWRZ, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopened the Maunaiki Trail, from the trailhead near Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Kaʻū Desert Trail intersection, after it was closed due to the volcanic unrest.

“Seismicity and deformation in the area southwest of the caldera between the December 1974 vents and the Koʻae fault has diminished significantly over the past month greatly reducing the likelihood of an eruption in this area,” scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a recent update.

The latest Volcano Watch article goes into greater detail on the 1974 SWRZ eruption. From this week’s article, written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Drew Downs:

Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, with a majority of its eruptions occurring at its summit or one of its two rift zones, the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone. The Southwest Rift Zone hasn’t erupted since New Year’s Eve 1974; almost exactly 49 years ago. Recent activity at Kīlauea has been concentrated at the summit (2008–2018 and 2020–2023 eruptions), middle East Rift Zone at Puʻuʻōʻō (1983–2018), and the lower East Rift Zone eruption (2018). These eruptions have all demonstrated Kīlauea’s awe-inspiring behavior, with sometimes tragic impacts. Now is an apt time to revisit the 1974 Southwest Rift Zone eruption in the wake of the recent elevated seismicity in similar areas. Elevated earthquake activity, sometimes over a hundred earthquakes a day, has been occurring since early October in the south caldera and Southwest Rift Zone regions of Kīlauea.