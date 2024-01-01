(BIVN) – Kilauea is not erupting, and the volcano alert level remains at ADVISORY.

Moderate rates of seismicity were recorded in the southern summit region over the past day, scientists reported in the first volcano update of the year 2024, following the end of a seismic swarm that began south of Halemaʻumaʻu on December 29th and ended on December 30th.

Scientists also say seismic activity is moderate in the upper East Rift Zone. The Southwest Rift Zone remains seismically quiet, as does Kīlauea’s middle and lower East Rift Zones.

From the Monday, January 1st update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: