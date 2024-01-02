(BIVN) – An apparent murder-suicide that occurred on Monday, January 1st, in the Kealakekua-area of South Kona is under police investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Kona patrol officers and detectives from the Area II CIS responded to a property in the 81-6500 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kealakekua for a report of a murder-suicide. A 71-year-old man reported that while walking to his daughter’s residence on the same property, he observed the body of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who appeared to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, and a rifle in close proximity to his body. The man was later confirmed to be deceased. A check of the daughter’s residence led to the discovery of her body with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was confirmed to be deceased and later positively identified as 42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez. The man’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone with information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.