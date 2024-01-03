(BIVN) – Police have identified the man who died in the apparent murder-suicide in Kealakekua that also took the life of 42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez.

The deceased male, who was discovered on January 1st with self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, and a rifle in close to his body, has been identified as 43-year-old Garret Kaleohano of Captain Cook.

According to a police news release:

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Kona patrol officers and detectives from the Area II CIS responded to a property in the 81-6500 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kealakekua for a report of a murder-suicide. A 71-year-old man reported that while walking to his daughter’s residence on the same property, he observed the body of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who appeared to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, and a rifle in close proximity to his body. The man was later confirmed to be deceased. A check of the daughter’s residence led to the discovery of her body with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was confirmed to be deceased and later positively identified as 42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez.

Police say that anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

“Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police say. “Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.”