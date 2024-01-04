(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Nutrition Program is getting a big boost with the recent acquisition of two state-of-the-art F-150 Ford Hot Shot vehicles.

Hawaiʻi County is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its Nutrition Program, thanks to the acquisition of two state-of-the-art F-150 Ford Hot Shot vehicles. Through a combination of Federal and State funding, these specialized vehicles equipped with hot and refrigerated sections will play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and timely delivery of meals to elderly residents participating in the program. The Hawaiʻi County Nutrition Program is dedicated to serving the needs of Hawaiʻi Island’s elderly population, with approximately 430 home-delivered participants and an additional 620 congregate meal site participants across Hawaiʻi County. Recognizing the unique challenges posed by the diverse geography of Hawaiʻi County, these new vehicles will greatly facilitate the delivery of hot and cold meals to those in need.