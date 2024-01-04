(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Nutrition Program is getting a big boost with the recent acquisition of two state-of-the-art F-150 Ford Hot Shot vehicles.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Hawaiʻi County is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its Nutrition Program, thanks to the acquisition of two state-of-the-art F-150 Ford Hot Shot vehicles. Through a combination of Federal and State funding, these specialized vehicles equipped with hot and refrigerated sections will play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and timely delivery of meals to elderly residents participating in the program.
The Hawaiʻi County Nutrition Program is dedicated to serving the needs of Hawaiʻi Island’s elderly population, with approximately 430 home-delivered participants and an additional 620 congregate meal site participants across Hawaiʻi County. Recognizing the unique challenges posed by the diverse geography of Hawaiʻi County, these new vehicles will greatly facilitate the delivery of hot and cold meals to those in need.
The heated and refrigerated sections of the vehicles are specially designed to maintain the required safety temperatures for food items during transportation. Hot meals will be kept at no less than 140 degrees Fahrenheit, while cold foods will be maintained at no higher than 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the point of delivery. Frozen meals will remain frozen (0 degrees Fahrenheit or below) from packing to the meal site or participant’s home.
Mayor Mitch Roth expressed his enthusiasm for these vehicles’ positive impact on the community. He stated, “The acquisition of these specialized vehicles represents a significant investment in the well-being of our elderly residents. The ability to safely transport and deliver hot and cold meals is crucial to the success of the Hawaiʻi County Nutrition Program. As we navigate the unique challenges of our rural landscape, these vehicles will ensure that our seniors receive the nutritious meals they depend on.”
Hawaiʻi County, encompassing approximately two-thirds rural areas, has often faced logistical challenges in reaching all participants of the Nutrition Program. These new vehicles will address these challenges head-on, allowing the program to expand its reach and better serve the elderly residents throughout the county.
The Hawaiʻi County Office of Aging remains committed to improving the quality of life for our elderly population and expresses sincere gratitude to the Federal and State agencies whose funding made this acquisition possible.
