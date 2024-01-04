(BIVN) – Humpback whales (koholā) and volunteers are being welcomed back by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary for the 2024 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled for January 27, February 24, and March 30.

According to a news release, volunteers for the annual count must register in advance, and participation is limited for each Sanctuary Ocean Count site.

Volunteer registration goes live on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 12 noon HST. Registration and more information about Sanctuary Ocean Count is online at oceancount.org.

From the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary: