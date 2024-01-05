(BIVN) – Nighttime runway work is set to take place at the Hilo International Airport next week.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation says that on January 9th, runway 8/26 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving repair work.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says additional closure of the runway may be needed on January 10th, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., if the work is not finished on the first night.

All work is weather permitting, officials say.

“HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and reduce the project duration to the extent possible,” the department says. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure the safety for all aircraft operations.”