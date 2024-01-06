(BIVN) – A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire State of Hawaiʻi, and will be in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a cold front will move over the state, creating conditions that could lead to the development of heavy rain resulting in flash flooding.

“The heaviest rain is expected initially for Kauai beginning late Sunday, then spreading down the island chain to the remaining islands on Monday,” the forecasters said. “A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.”

Forecasters warn that due to heavy rains, “flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams.”

“Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” forecasters added.