(BIVN) – Police are investigating the cause of a brush fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 6, in an undeveloped area of Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Kona patrol officers responded to the area of the 75-500 block of Kuakini Highway near Hualalai Road for a report of a brush fire in an undeveloped area. Upon arrival officers observed a large plume of smoke, but the fire was not easily visible from the roadway. Hualalai Road between Kuakini Highway and Aloha Kona Drive was closed for a little over an hour as Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel extinguished the blaze. A 10-foot by 20-foot area was scorched, however no damages to property or injuries were reported. A cause has not been determined.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Kona Patrol Sergeant Thomas Chun-Ming, via email at Thomas.Chun-Ming@hawaiicounty.gov, or at the police department’s non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.

Police say citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.