(BIVN) – A structure claimed the life of an elderly man in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in Kaʻū early Sunday morning.

Detectives from Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section are now investigating the deadly blaze that took place on Aloha Boulevard.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 2:13 a.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence in the 92-1600 block of Aloha Boulevard in the Hawaii Ocean View Estate subdivision. Upon arrival, responding personnel found the entire structure engulfed in flames and determined that an elderly man who resided at the residence was unaccounted for. After firefighters extinguished the flames, a severely burnt body was discovered in the remnants of the structure.

Detectives from HPD’s Area II CIS along with Hawai‘i Fire Department inspectors responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The structure and contents, which had an estimated value of $150,000, were a total loss.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.