(BIVN) – On Sunday, the University of Hawaiʻi announced that it is in the initial stages of creating a space engineering and instrument development center on the the UH-Hilo campus, at facilities at the UH Institute for Astronomy.

University officials say the Space Sciences Initiative will “attract millions of dollars in funding, expand Hawaiʻi’s technology sector and create more high-paying jobs on Hawaiʻi Island and across the state.”

UH received $2 million in state funds to start the initial design of the facility, which officials estimate will cost about $30 to $40 million to build. University students “will receive valuable hands-on training at the center producing instruments for space-based missions and ground-based telescopes,” officials say.

From the University of Hawaiʻi news release:

Ground observatories, including those based in Hawaiʻi, spend tens of millions of dollars on a recurring basis to upgrade equipment and build instrumentation. That engineering effort typically occurs outside of the state and the planned facility will be designed to bring a larger fraction of that activity to Hawaiʻi. The additive manufacturing and precision machining capabilities of the center and its personnel will also be able to support the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and other Department of Defense entities as well as aerospace and private sector partners. “The components of a successful center of this type already exist at UH, and this new initiative is helping to cohesively and effectively bring them together,” said UH Vice President of Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos. “We are on the verge of investing in place-based research and training of our students and faculty on Hawaiʻi Island, where space engineering and advanced manufacturing are at the forefront of a high-tech industry that can support a locally based, well-educated and highly paid workforce.”