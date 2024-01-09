(BIVN) – The death of a 68-year-old Hilo man is now being investigated as a homicide, after his body was found at a Kauhiula Road banana farm in December.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Tuesday:

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, shortly before 4:45 p.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male seated in a vehicle on a banana farm on Kauhiula Road above Alae Cemetery. Responding officers located the deceased man, later identified as 68-year-old Albert Harry Pacheco Sr. of Hilo, an employee at the farm, seated within his vehicle. There were no initial indications of foul play.

On Friday, December 8, the forensic pathologist performing the autopsy notified police detectives after locating a single gunshot wound to the victim’s upper thigh area. Detectives then responded to the morgue, as well as the scene on Kauhiula Road, to continue the investigation.

During the course of this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder, detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses, including employees of the banana farm and neighboring properties. At this time, police have not identified a motive or suspect in this case.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call Detective Christopher Jelsma of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386, or email Christopher.Jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.