(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials are calling the recent Magic of the Season Food Drive “an overwhelming success”, after gathering over a thousand pounds in food donations.
Mayor Mitch Roth says the event “resulted in the generous donation of 1,142 pounds of food and $114 in cash to the Hawaiʻi Food Basket.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, the Magic of the Season events witnessed a fantastic turnout, with community members gathering each night to enjoy the various programs. The event featured creative Christmas tree displays created with the full participation of all County departments, showcasing their collaborative efforts in making the holiday celebration genuinely magical for the community.
“The true magic of the holiday season lies in the spirit of selflessness,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Being able to host free, family-friendly events in both Hilo and Kona that offer our residents the chance to experience genuine holiday magic while promoting the act of giving is a privilege. The community’s enthusiastic participation created memorable celebrations and played a vital role in collecting significant donations for those who may have otherwise gone without over the holidays.”
The 1,142 pounds of donated food and the additional $114 in cash will go a long way in supporting the Hawaiʻi Food Basket’s mission to serve the community’s needs. Mayor Roth extends his heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed, emphasizing the positive impact of such collective efforts on the less fortunate.
