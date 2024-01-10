(BIVN) – $3.2 million in state funds has been released by Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green for improvements at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor. The money will go towards design and construction costs.

State Representative Richard Onishi noted that the funds will match the appropriations that the Hawaiʻi DLNR Harbors Division has already set aside for the improvements.

In other Wailoa Small Boat Harbor news, the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday will consider the issuance of a revocable permit to Belly Rolls, LLC, for Mobile Food Concession purposes at the location.

“The Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island is frequently used by fisherman,” the DLNR staff wrote in a board submittal, recommending the permit be issued. “It would be beneficial to have a concessionaire like Belly Rolls, LLC to provide hot meals and beverages to the harbor users and community.”