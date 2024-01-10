(BIVN) – A new map published by the U.S. Geological Survey illustrates the signs of unrest at Kīlauea volcano over the last month.

The map summarizes earthquake locations and ground deformation around the Kīlauea summit, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone from the period of November 30, 2023 through January 8, 2024.

Kīlauea is not erupting and has been relativley quiet over the past week. Seismicity has been low in the summit region, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Wednesday, January 10th: