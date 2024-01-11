(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted another High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Island of Hawaiʻi through 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say west wind gusts will increase to 60 to 80 mph on the Big Island summits later in the day on Thursday. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” the NWS wrote. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

As of 5:44 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Maunakea Access Road was open to the public. There is still some snow on the summit. A now-expired Winter Weather Advisory was issued Tuesday due to a front that also brought heavy showers and some flooding to the lower elevations. A High Wind Warning was in effect at that time, as well.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the summit of Mauna Loa “is expected to be closed throughout this week due to winter weather and damaging winds.” The National Park Service says reservations on Recreation.gov are cancelled at this time. Red Hill Cabin remains open.