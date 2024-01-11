(BIVN) – Police have identified the 33-year-old Nā‘ālehu woman who died in a November car crash on Highway 11 near Manuka State Park.

Annemarie Salvatore was killed on November 12th after a her vehicle apparently ran off the road, rolled, and caught fire.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 2:06 a.m., police investigators determined that Salvatore was operating a silver 2011 Mazda CX-9 traveling south on Māmalahoa Highway near the 84-mile marker when she ran off the right shoulder (makai) and went down a 20-foot embankment. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire. Once the fire was extinguished, Salvatore’s body was located within the vehicle. She was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m. Police determined that speed was a factor in the crash and are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results to determine if impairment was also a factor. Salvatore was not wearing her seatbelt.

Police say the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to please contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.