(BIVN) – Major Reed K. Mahuna has been permanently appointed as Deputy Police Chief for the County of Hawaiʻi.
A 25-year veteran of the police department was named Acting Deputy Chief on July 1, 2023. He was sworn in as permanent Deputy Chief during a ceremony at the department’s Hilo Training Room on Friday, January 12th.
The Police Commission will still need to confirm Mahuna as Deputy Chief, which they plan to do at their next meeting to be held Friday, January 19, police say.
“As the Acting Deputy Chief for the past six months, Reed has done an amazing job at helping lead the department,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. “I am honored we can make his appointment permanent and look forward to working together for years to come.”
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Prior to being named Acting Deputy Chief Mahuna served as Major of Area I Operations, overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division, which includes Vice, Juvenile Aid, and the Criminal Investigation Sections, as well as the Crime Lab. He has also served as Major of the Technical Services Division, which includes the department’s Communications Dispatch Center, Communications Maintenance Section, Computer Center, Records and Identification Section, and Traffic Services Section.
Mahuna’s former assignments include serving as a Police Officer and Field Training Officer in the South Hilo district, Police Officer in the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit, Detective in Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Lieutenant in the Puna district, and Lieutenant in Area I Vice Section. He has also served as Captain of the Area II Criminal Investigation Division, Captain of the Hāmākua and South Hilo districts, and Captain of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division.
