(BIVN) – Major Reed K. Mahuna has been permanently appointed as Deputy Police Chief for the County of Hawaiʻi.

A 25-year veteran of the police department was named Acting Deputy Chief on July 1, 2023. He was sworn in as permanent Deputy Chief during a ceremony at the department’s Hilo Training Room on Friday, January 12th.

The Police Commission will still need to confirm Mahuna as Deputy Chief, which they plan to do at their next meeting to be held Friday, January 19, police say.

“As the Acting Deputy Chief for the past six months, Reed has done an amazing job at helping lead the department,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. “I am honored we can make his appointment permanent and look forward to working together for years to come.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: