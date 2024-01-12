(BIVN) – From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Over the past several months, periods of increased earthquake activity and ground deformation in the summit region of Kīlauea volcano indicate that magma is accumulating beneath the surface. Where does magma reside, and how do we know?

First, let’s envision what a region of magma storage might look like. The top of an active magma chamber is hot with liquid rock. Deeper in the chamber, it transitions to slightly cooler, partially molten/partially solid, crystal-rich material, and eventually to relatively cold and brittle rock. The amount of magma in a reservoir fluctuates over time—there may be variations in the amount of magma coming into the reservoir from the hot spot or differences in the amount of magma being removed, due to eruptions or intrusions.

Fluctuations in the amount of magma in a reservoir cause changes in pressure that we can detect by earthquakes and ground deformation. Earthquakes don’t occur in liquids (such as magma), but their locations in cooler brittle rocks can approximately outline storage zones. Earthquakes also occur over a wider area of the volcano because of changing stresses from magma pressure and gravitational forces.

Along with earthquakes, the behavior of the ground surface above an area of magma storage can be an important indicator of conditions in the magma reservoir. When more or less magma is being stored, the ground surface above will move. Small changes in the ground’s surface are recorded by instruments on the ground, and also by satellite.

Earthquake locations and patterns of ground deformation give us clues as to where and how much magma is stored beneath the surface. The size, location, and number of earthquakes, along with the area and amount of ground deformation, can be used to model the depth and volume of magma storage regions.