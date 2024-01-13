(BIVN) – New recreational and commercial fishing rules have been approved by the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources, which include the establishment of a non-resident recreational fishing license and a license for commercial marine vessels.

The BLNR made amendments to the rules during its meeting on Friday, as outlined by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources. The new rules:

Establish and add provisions for a new Nonresident Recreational Marine Fishing License (NRMFL).

Establish and add provisions for a new Commercial Marine Vessel License (CMVL).

Establish and add provisions for a new Commercial Marine Dealer License (CMDL).

Increase the fee for the Bait License, the Mullet Pond Operator and Closed Season Sales License, the Kona Crab and Lobster Closed Season Sales License, the Special Marine Animal or Product Possession and Sale License, and the Aquaculture License.

Remove the Northwestern Hawai‘i Islands Fishing Permit.

Add a catch reporting requirement for all Bait License holders.

Establish a fee for duplicate Aquaculture Licenses and licenses to sell reared species.

Give the Department discretion to require additional reports from Aquaculture License holders.

Establish a fee of $200 for a license to sell reared species.

According to the DLNR: