(BIVN) – Two new Associate Justices of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court were sworn in on Friday.

Lisa M. Ginoza and Vladimir P. Devens were administered the oaths by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald at Aliʻiōlani Hale on Oaʻhu, with “proud family and friends of the new Associate Justices” in attendance.

Ginoza and Devens were nominated to the positions by Governor Josh Green in October 2023, and they were confirmed by the Hawaiʻi State Senate in November.

From a Hawaiʻi Judiciary news release:

The speakers in order of appearance were Hawaii State Bar Association President-elect Mark M. Murakami, Hawaiʻi State Trial Judges Association President Judge Kirstin M. Hamman, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau, House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, and Gov. Green. The new justices also made remarks after being sworn in, expressing deep appreciation to those who nurtured them and supported their careers throughout the years. Ginoza was appointed the Chief Judge of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals in 2018. She joined the ICA as an Associate Judge in 2010. Prior to that, she was First Deputy Attorney General of the Department of the Attorney General from 2005 to 2010. From 1990 to 2005, Ginoza was a litigation attorney at McCorriston Miller Mukai McKinnon, LLP, where she became a partner in 1996. She is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Devens is the founding partner of the Law Office of Vladimir P. Devens, which was established in 2013. He practiced in a variety of areas, including litigation, appeals, labor relations, land use, and more. Prior to that, he was a partner in Meheula & Devens, LLP (formerly known as Winer, Meheula & Devens, LLP) since 1997, where he started as an associate in 1995. Devens is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Associate Justices Ginoza and Devens will serve 10-year terms, ending on January 11, 2034.