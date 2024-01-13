(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is reminding North Kohala customers to continue to reduce water use.

“Water conservation is necessary because only one of three water wells serving the region is currently operational,” the department stated in a Friday message. “DWS anticipates bringing one of the inoperable wells back online by early February based on the current schedule for delivery of necessary parts.”

The Water Conservation Notice, first issued in December 2023, asks all customers served by the North Kohala water system to reduce water use by 10 percent. The reduction is needed “to help the Department maintain an adequate water supply and pressure for customers’ use while it continues well repairs.”

The affected areas include both residential and commercial accounts from Hāwī To Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.