(BIVN) – A visitor from North Carolina died in the waters off South Point of Hawaiʻi island on Saturday, January 13th.

Police say the 24-year-old man, identified as Carson Philbin of Charlotte, North Carolina, was one of four distressed swimmers near the “hoist” area of Ka Lae who “experienced difficulties due to rough ocean conditions” at around 11 a.m. HST.

Three of the four distressed swimmers were able to make it safely back to shore with the help of local by-standers. However, Philbin was swept further out to sea, and a witness reported seeing the him “approximately 75 yards off shore before going under.”

“Through the search efforts of local fisherman and the Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD), fire personnel were able to locate the body of the swimmer, who was later pronounced dead after being transported to the Hilo Medical Center,” police reported. “An autopsy is being ordered to determine the exact cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to please contact Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Paul Wright III at (808) 939-2520.