(BIVN) – Seven new police recruits are headed to on-the-job field training with veteran police officers, after a graduation ceremony held Tuesday in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s 98th Police Recruit Class Recognition Ceremony was held on at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, and was an “invite-only ceremony limited to police personnel, guest speakers, and family members of the recruits.” The event was livestreamed over Facebook.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

The 98th Police Recruit Class began their training on July 17, 2023. They started off as strangers who had come together from a variety of backgrounds and previous career paths. In the end, after six months of intensive training, they graduated with a class of seven police recruits.

Class Officers include Officer Taylor K. Au, Class President, and Officer Rory R. Ringang, Vice President.

Other members of the class are Officer Daniel K. Akina, Officer Clark J. Bucknell, Officer Quintin K. Carvalho, Officer Iryna V. Izotova, and Officer Isaac K. Paglinawan.

Special recognition was given to those recruit officers who achieved outstanding performance during the course of academic training. The Academic Award was awarded to Officer Taylor K. Au who attained the highest grade point average on weekly and certification examinations. Officer Au was also presented with the Firearms Award for his interest and proficiency in the use of firearms and for attaining the highest rating in firearms training.

As the recipient of the academic and firearms awards, Au will have his name engraved on a perpetual plaque, which is displayed in the department’s training room.

Officer Rory R. Ringang was recognized with the Physical Fitness Award for excelling and maintaining his level of physical conditioning.

Our newly graduated officers will now undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before they are qualified to work a solo assignment.