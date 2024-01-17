(BIVN) – A land dedication ceremony for a new K-12 school planned for South Kona will be held this weekend.

Corban Academy, a ministry of Kona Faith Center, Inc. in Captain Cook, aims to “provide families in the South Kona Area with another K-12 educational opportunity in Fall of 2024”, school representatoves say.

The land dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the location of 81-6224 Mamalahoa Highway, on the south lot of Kona Faith Center, in Captain Cook.

From a school news release:

Pastor Gail Kamakahi, founder of Thy Word Ministry – Kona Faith Center, now Kona Faith Center, Inc., will be opening the ceremony with a special prayer. In addition, Kahu Kealoha Kaopua will be presiding with a cultural ceremony. This ceremony breaks ground for a new K-12 educational opportunity for South Kona families called Corban Academy. “Our approach to education provides a learning environment where students learn key skills and concepts at an individualized pace so they are free to cultivate and activate their God-given purpose and calling.” said Pastor Jason Meechan, Senior Pastor of Kona Faith Center and Headmaster of Corban Academy. This academy will be utilizing a curriculum called Accelerated Christian Education (A.C.E.), and in addition to this curriculum, students will have the opportunities to learn skills such as agriculture, art, technology, lifestyle fitness, and other workforce skills in their extended day, in order to accommodate the working families’ schedule. Upon completion of the academy, the goal is for each student to graduate with an Associates degree through Hawaii Community College, or earn college credit through Grand Canyon University, and be ready to transfer to a University or enter the workforce.

More information can be found at corbanacademy.org.