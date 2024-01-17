(BIVN) – Forecasters shifted the High Surf Advisory to West Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, where wave heights of 6 to 8 feet will be possible along Kona shores.

“As the north- northwest (340-350 degree) swell fades,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote, “a west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell will overlap, maintaining large surf along most north facing shores and boosting surf along select west facing shores through Thursday.”

The High Wind Warning in place for the summmits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has also been maintained. Southwest to west winds 50 to 70 mph with higher gusts are expected on the Big Island summits until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service provided this outlook in its Wednesday morning discussion: