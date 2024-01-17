(BIVN) – Forecasters shifted the High Surf Advisory to West Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, where wave heights of 6 to 8 feet will be possible along Kona shores.
“As the north- northwest (340-350 degree) swell fades,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote, “a west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell will overlap, maintaining large surf along most north facing shores and boosting surf along select west facing shores through Thursday.”
The High Wind Warning in place for the summmits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has also been maintained. Southwest to west winds 50 to 70 mph with higher gusts are expected on the Big Island summits until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service provided this outlook in its Wednesday morning discussion:
Much quieter weather will have built over the island chain by this evening, as ridging surface and aloft overspreads the Aloha state easing winds to light levels. Shower activity should have ended across most of the state by early this evening, with a few light lingering showers over Maui and the Big Island. A few showers may continue over windward Big Island into Thursday, with mostly dry conditions then expected across the entire state Friday through Sunday as the winds gradually shift southerly at light to moderate levels. Increasing southerly flow in advance of the next cold front should bring an increase in showers back to the islands early next week.
