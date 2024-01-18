(BIVN) – A newborn baby girl is said to be “in good condition” after she was reportedly born on a Hilo sidewalk and dragged by her mother while still attached by the umbilical cord.
First responders intervened and managed to save the child.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the area of the Mamo Street and Keawe Street intersection in Downtown Hilo. It is a busy part of town, with a popular restaurant and a KTA grocery store in the immediate vicinity.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawai‘i Island police are investigating an incident involving a 41-year-old homeless Hilo woman giving birth on the sidewalk on Mamo Street in downtown Hilo on Tuesday evening, January 16, 2024.
Shortly after 5:15 p.m., Hilo Patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the intersection of Mamo Street and Keawe Street in downtown Hilo, after receiving reports of a woman who had given birth to a baby on the sidewalk and was reportedly then dragging the newborn.
Responding medics located the woman with the baby still attached by the umbilical cord. Medics cut the cord and immediately began providing medical attention to the infant female, who was breathing, however was not moving. The baby was then transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room.
After the baby was separated from the mother by medical personnel, the woman began leaving the area. She was immediately located by police and taken into custody for abandonment of a child, and also transported to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.
The infant was provided pediatric care at the Hilo Medical Center and doctors determined she was in good condition. She was later transferred to the custody of Child Welfare Services.
The mother was released from police custody pending further investigation as she was admitted to the hospital for further treatment and observation.
Upon completion of this investigation, the appropriate charges will be routed to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, for review and final disposition.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Patrick Aurello of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810, or via email at patrick.aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.
