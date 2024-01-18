(BIVN) – A newborn baby girl is said to be “in good condition” after she was reportedly born on a Hilo sidewalk and dragged by her mother while still attached by the umbilical cord.

First responders intervened and managed to save the child.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the area of the Mamo Street and Keawe Street intersection in Downtown Hilo. It is a busy part of town, with a popular restaurant and a KTA grocery store in the immediate vicinity.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: