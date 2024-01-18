(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported some beach closures on Thursday, as a High Surf Warning remains in place for west-facing shores.

The following beach parks are closed:

In Kona, Kahaluʻu Beach Park and Kua Bay

and In Kohala, the Warf at Mahukona Beach Park

Emergency officials say the high surf is creating dangerous shoreline conditions. “Waves this large can cause injury and death,” the Civil Defense said in a radio message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials; and when in doubt, don’t go out.”

Although the size of swell rapidly fell before noon, “there has been a significant enough westerly component to this swell to maintain warning level surf along various points of the leeward Big Island kona coastline,” the National Weather Service said. Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet are possible in the affected area, which is expected to be under a High Surf Warning until this evening.