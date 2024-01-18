(BIVN) – There are two weather warnings in effect for Hawaiʻi island as of Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the High Wind Warning for the summits of Mauna Loa and Maunakea, and it has also issued a High Surf Warning for the shores of West Hawaiʻi.

Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet are expected along the west shores of the Big Island from North Kohala down to South Kona. The warning is expected to be in place until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

On the Hawaiʻi summits, west winds of 65 to 80 mph – with higher gusts up to 100 mph – are forecast for Thursday morning, diminishing to 55 to 65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon.

The High Wind Warning for Maunakea and Mauna Loa is expected to be in effect until Thursday evening.