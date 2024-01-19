(BIVN) – Another High Surf Warning will soon be in effect for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

“A large to extra-large west-northwest (290-300 degrees) swell will build down the island chain on Saturday and peak Saturday night and early Sunday,” said National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The forecasters say the warning will be in effect for beaches from North Kohala, south through Kona, and across leeward Kaʻū, starting on Saturday morning. Surf will rise to 5 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon and peak at 10 to 15 feet late Saturday night and Sunday, the NWS says.

The swell brings the “potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways”, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service is also warning that “large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”