(BIVN) – A 49-year-old man was assaulted early Friday morning by an unknown man said to “wielding a bat with a sharp object attached to it” on Aliʻi Drive in Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 3:55 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to the 75-6000 block of Ali‘i Drive for a report of a man screaming in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers contacted the 49-year-old victim who stated he was assaulted by an unidentified man wielding a bat with a sharp object attached to it. The suspect was last seen running north on Ali‘i Drive. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his extremities and declined medical treatment. The suspect is described as Hawaiian, 6 feet tall, 200 to 225 pounds, with medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a red or brown shirt and shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Vincent Sanekane at the non-emergency police number, (808) 935-3311, or by email at Vincent.Sanekane@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police also say that tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, police add.