(BIVN) – The Waimea community recently celebrated Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital reaching ten years as part of the the Queen’s Health System.

On Friday, local leaders, board members, physicians, health care executives, and staff gathered on the front lawn of Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital to celebrate the decadal milestone.

From a news release by Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital:

An agreement was signed between The Queen’s Health System and North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital on January 15, 2014. Since then, Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital has admitted over 17,000 patients, taken care of over 140,000 patients in the emergency room, conducted over 23,000 surgeries, provided outpatient care during more than 356,000 visits, and delivered over 4,300 babies. In 10 years, Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital has grown with new state-of-the-art equipment, new clinics, a new emergency room, and new providers offering an array of specialties, enabling patients to get care close to home when possible.

Most recently, Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital was awarded Top Rural Hospital as well as a top “A” safety grade by The Leapfrog Group, and was awarded the 2023 Rural Hospital Leadership Team Award from the American Hospital Association.