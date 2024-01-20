(BIVN) – The Waimea community recently celebrated Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital reaching ten years as part of the the Queen’s Health System.
On Friday, local leaders, board members, physicians, health care executives, and staff gathered on the front lawn of Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital to celebrate the decadal milestone.
From a news release by Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital:
An agreement was signed between The Queen’s Health System and North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital on January 15, 2014. Since then, Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital has admitted over 17,000 patients, taken care of over 140,000 patients in the emergency room, conducted over 23,000 surgeries, provided outpatient care during more than 356,000 visits, and delivered over 4,300 babies. In 10 years, Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital has grown with new state-of-the-art equipment, new clinics, a new emergency room, and new providers offering an array of specialties, enabling patients to get care close to home when possible.
Most recently, Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital was awarded Top Rural Hospital as well as a top “A” safety grade by The Leapfrog Group, and was awarded the 2023 Rural Hospital Leadership Team Award from the American Hospital Association.
“This 10-year milestone acknowledges the commitment of so many to provide in perpetuity quality health care services to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital President Stephany Nihipali Vaioleti.
“We are so proud to have Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital as part of the Queen’s ʻohana and are excited to see what the next 10 years has in store for this very special hospital,” said Darlena Chadwick, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Queen’s Health System.
