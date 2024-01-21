(BIVN) – The mobile Wall That Heals exhibit, honoring the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, will be in Hilo this week.

From January 22nd to 28th, the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be available, around the clock, for residents to pay a visit.

The Wall That Heals – bearing the names of the 58,281 men and women who died in Vietnam – will be receive a motorcycle escort that encircles the city of Hilo on January 22. The escort will end at the Russell Carroll Moʻoheau County Park, where the 140 numbered panels of the wall will be assembled on January 23.

The Wall will be available for viewing immediately after the first panel is affixed to the frame, at approximately 11 a.m., the County says. The Mobile Education Center will also be open.

“This event is not just a display; it’s a testament to our nation’s history,” said Michael Doolittle, Hawai’i County Committee Chairman, in an October news release. “

Doolittle says the wall “provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the sacrifices made by our veterans and to pay our respects to those who never returned. It’s a somber reminder of the enduring impact of the Vietnam War on our country and the individuals who served.”

“This is a powerful way to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of our veterans, and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. “We encourage all residents, as well as those traveling to our county, to join us in paying tribute to these brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to our nation’s service.”

More information on the schedule of events can be found at The Wall That Heals – Hawaiʻi County website.

After its stop in Hilo, The Wall That Heals will be on display on the Island of Maui from February 8, 2024, to February 13, 2024.