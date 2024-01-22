(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green focused on the ongoing recovery on Maui, and making Hawaiʻi more livable for its residents, during his second State of the State address on Monday.

Governor Green delivered his speech from the podium of the House Chamber during a joint session of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

“Today I am here to report that — although we have faced great challenges and suffered even greater loss over the past year — we have come together as one ‘ohana to recover and to heal,” Governor Green said. “I am here to report that the state of Hawai‘i is strong.”

The Governor said he is aiming “make housing more available and affordable for Hawai‘i residents; to reduce homelessness and lower the cost of living in our state.”

Among the Governor’s proposals:

Support for “any bill to help move short-term rentals and vacant investment properties owned by non-residents, into the local housing market to increase supply and bring down prices for Hawai‘i families.”

A “House Hawai‘i’s ‘Ohana” plan that the Governor says “will provide exemptions from capital gains, conveyance, and general excise taxes to owners of short-term rentals who sell to a local resident, or who convert a home to a long-term rental to a local resident.”

A child and dependent tax credit totaling up to $115 million annually for Hawai‘i families.

Building as many as 20 new kauhale communities across the state, to reduce homelessness by 50% by 2026.

A Climate Impact Fee on visitors

Continued support for Maui recovery following the August fires

The Governor also touted his administration’s achievements during his first year in office, detailed in a news release: