(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores was downgraded to a High Surf Advisory this morning, however several closures remain in effect.

In South Kona, the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will remain closed Monday due to surf-related flooding at the Puʻuhonua and the Royal Grounds. “The safety of our employees and our visitors are always our number one priority,” the National Park Service stated. “We will reassess conditions tomorrow morning to determine when we can safely open the park.”

Hawaiʻi County has closed beaches at Kahaluʻu, Kohanaiki, the Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, and Mahukona Beach Park due to the surf impacts.

The State is keeping beaches at Kua Bay, Mahaiʻula, and Wailea Beach Park closed, as well.

Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet will slowly ease today, then trend back up tonight through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service says.