(BIVN) – A 49-year old Ocean View woman has been arrested following a traffic collision on Saturday that left a 59-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit located and arrested Regina Baker on Tuesday. Police say Baker fled the scene after her 2006 Nissan Murano SUV collided with a motorcycle on Aloha Boulevard.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Aloha Boulevard, police determined that a blue 2003 Harley-Davidson Road King driven by a 59-year-old man, was heading south and overtaking several vehicles in a no-passing zone. As the motorcycle was passing the fourth vehicle, a 2006 Nissan SUV, the SUV made a left turn onto Aloha Boulevard resulting in the motorcycle striking the rear of the vehicle. The rider was immediately ejected more than 250 feet, sustaining severe head and internal injuries. The SUV fled the scene into the upper portion of the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment where he remains in critical condition.

HPD’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit launched a traffic crash investigation and on Tuesday, January 23, at 10:40 a.m., arrested 49-year-old Regina Baker of Ocean View for failure to render aid/accident involving injury or death, driving without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without valid insurance. She was subsequently released pending further investigation. The Nissan SUV involved in the collision was taken into police evidence and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.