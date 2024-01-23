(BIVN) – A free, emergency response training course will be held next month in Waikoloa Village.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has scheduled a 2-day Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training course, sponsored by FEMA, for Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25, 2024.

The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day and will take place at the Village Course at Waikoloa, 68-1798 Melia St., Waikoloa Village.

“This is an in-depth FEMA emergency response training class designed to empower participants and their communities on how to best respond to an emergency or disaster,” the Civil Defense agency said. “This course could help save a life.”

Officials say the training is offered free to the public “but space is limited to first-come basis and registration can be done by email.”

To register for this class, please email hawaiicert@gmail.com with your name and phone number, civil defense says.