(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu is maintaining a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores, and has added a High Wind Warning for the summits, on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday reported the continued closures of the Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, Kua Bay, and Hāpuna Beach Parks.

“The ongoing large to moderate size, medium period west northwest swell will slowly fall today but still produce near High Surf Advisory level surf,” the weather forecasters said. “A reinforcing similar size swell will arrive later tonight into Thursday morning.”

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are expected along west-facing shores of Big Island.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, as a cold front moves down the island chain.

West winds will be strengthening to 40 to 60 mph tonight, with gusts near 80 mph expected, the National Weather Service said.