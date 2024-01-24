(BIVN) – The Wall That Heals, the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now open to residents at all hours, which means a nighttime viewing experience is possible.

On Wednesday night, there was a light crowd visiting the traveling wall at the Russell Carroll Moʻoheau County Park. Volunteers were on hand to interpret the exhibit, while a handful of police and military personnel stood at various points around the enclosure.

The Wall That Heals bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died in Vietnam. The display will be in Hilo until January 28th.