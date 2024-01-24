Big Island Video News

Nighttime At The Wall That Heals In Hilo
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - As an exhibit that is open to the public around the clock, a late evening visit to the traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is possible.

The Wall That Heals in Hilo on Wednesday night. Photo by David Corrigan.

(BIVN) – The Wall That Heals, the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now open to residents at all hours, which means a nighttime viewing experience is possible. 

The Wall That Heals in Hilo on Wednesday night. Photo by David Corrigan.

On Wednesday night, there was a light crowd visiting the traveling wall at the Russell Carroll Moʻoheau County Park. Volunteers were on hand to interpret the exhibit, while a handful of police and military personnel stood at various points around the enclosure.

The Mobile Education Center set up at The Wall That Heals in Hilo on Wednesday night. Photo by David Corrigan.

The Wall That Heals bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died in Vietnam. The display will be in Hilo until January 28th.

A large American flag billows gently in the breeze at the location of the The Wall That Heals in Hilo on Wednesday night. Photo by David Corrigan.